Convicted felon held without bond after caught with loaded gun at Las Cruces Walmart that banned him

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A convicted felon was being held in the Dona Ana County jail without bond Monday after police said they found the man carrying a loaded handgun inside a Las Cruces Walmart after he had been banned from the store.

Manuel Ramirez, 42, of Las Cruces, was charged with illegal gun possession by a felon and criminal trespassing.

Ramirez was taken into custody by an off-duty officer working security at the Walmart at 1550 S. Valley Drive on New Year's Day after he was spotted by an employee after being previously being ordered to stay away from the store, officials said.

The officer said he found a 9mm handgun loaded with 11 live rounds on Ramirez when taking him into custody.

Authorities didn't specify the offense that Ramirez was previously convicted of, but did indicate the felony had occurred within the past 10 years - which makes it illegal for him to possess any weapons.