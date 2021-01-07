Man arrested in connection with 2 fires at same home after yearlong investigation

Crime

EL Paso, Texas – An El Paso man has been arrested in connection with two fires that hit a West Side home within weeks in late 2019.

Adeoluwa Temitope Okunade, age 30, was arrested in connection with the two fires after an extensive multi-agency investigation.

Okunade has been charged with two counts of arson of habitation.

The El Paso Fire Department twice responded to fires along the 1000 block of Calle Milagro, first on Nov. 26, 2019, and then on Dec. 5 that same year.

Both fires were deemed suspicious.

The El Paso Fire Department joined with the El Paso Police Department, the FBI and the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office to look into the incidents.

That investigation led to the arrest of Okunade.