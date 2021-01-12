‘These are Covid statistics’: Pandemic has significant impact on Doña Ana County crime

Crime

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- The 2020 stay-at-home orders in New Mexico had a substantial influence on crime in Doña Ana County.

“These are Covid statistics," explained Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart. "They are greatly impacted by a pandemic.”

Home burglaries decreased by about 15 percent from 2019 to 2020, according to data shared by the sheriff on Tuesday.

“They’re down because people are home," the sheriff explained.

But with empty businesses across town, non-residential burglaries increased by more than 45 percent. Vehicle thefts skyrocketed by 156 percent.

Reported rapes decreased by 68 percent in 2020, according to the data.

“I think I want to caution you against drawing conclusions about that," the sheriff told commissioners. "You have to consider that bars were closed, restaurants were closed.”

Calls to report child abuse dropped by about 12 percent, according to the data. The sheriff warned that with classrooms closed, educator might not witness signs of abuse.

“School is not in session," Sheriff Stewart explained. "The biggest reporter besides doctors are teachers and school officials. So we don’t want to draw a conclusion either that things are necessarily better.”

Here's a look below at the full crime statistics...