5 arrested after man’s gunpoint kidnapping from a San Elizario store

Crime

SAN ELIZARIO, Texas – Five people were arrested and charged in connection with a man's abduction at gunpoint from a San Elizario convenience store, sheriff's deputies said Wednesday.

The armed kidnapping happened last Thursday at an unnamed store and was reported to authorities by the victim's sister, investigators indicated.

Deputies said they tracked the abducted man, whose identity was not released, to a home where they found him being held captive along with a second kidnap victim.

Five people at the home were taken into custody on charges alleging they engaged in organized crime and aggravated kidnapping. Those arrested were identified by El Paso County Sheriff’s Office as:

Sergio Rivera, age 24

Manuel Luna, age 22

Luis Carrillo, age 41

Rodolfo Vasquez, age 29

Kim Balderrama, age 26

All five remained held at the El Paso County Detention Facility.

Deputies declined to released further details of the case citing their ongoing investigation.