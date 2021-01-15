El Paso woman arrested after yelling, throwing drink at smoothie shop worker in viral video

Crime

EL PASO, Texas – A 45-year-old El Paso woman has been arrested after she allegedly yelled at an employee at a smoothie shop using racially charged language and then threw her drink at the worker.

Pamela Underwood has been arrested and charged with assault, police said Friday.

The incident happened at a Tropical Smoothie store along the 8800 block of Gateway West at 7:15 a.m. on Jan. 4.

Police say the incident sparked a viral video on social media.

Investigators said Underwood became enraged when an employee touched her cell phone during her transaction.

Underwood ended up hitting the employee in her shoulder and chest area when she threw her drink, police say.