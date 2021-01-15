Man with rifle who threatened to shoot I-10 motorists in west El Paso exchanges gunfire with police

Crime

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department said a man with a rifle fired shots and threatened to shoot motorists in a west El Paso neighborhood Friday.

It happened just before 9 a.m. on the 7900 block of Thunderstorm Drive, which is near Brown Middle School.

El Paso police described the incident as an "officer-involved" shooting. A spokesman said the man was threatening to shoot drivers on Interstate 10.

The department tweeted that no officers were injured while responding to the incident.

Police said the area is now safe, but it will be closed off as they continue their investigation.