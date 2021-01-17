El Paso police seeking 2 thieves who broke into businesses, stole car parts, tools and refrigerators

Crime

EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso Police Department and Crime Stoppers of El Paso are asking for the public’s help in finding two men who have burglarized a couple of businesses.

The first burglary happened about 5 a.m. on Dec. 14 at Wholesale Appliance Liquidation on Rojas Drive.

The thieves arrived in a pickup and forced their way inside through one of the bay doors of the warehouse. The two men stole two small refrigerators with a total value $350.

The men also burglarized Franco’s Electric on Mesa during the early morning hours of Jan. 4.

The thieves stole tools and car parts, including taillights from a Dodge truck.

In both incidents, the men drove a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup. The truck appears to be a two-tone maroon and tan 4x4 model.

Anyone with information on these burglaries should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477. You will remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.