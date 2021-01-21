1 arrested after high-speed chase of stolen El Paso gas tanker truck by Texas, New Mexico police

Crime

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- Police agencies from two states chased a stolen gas tanker truck out of El Paso on Thursday before finally catching up to it along Interstate 10 in New Mexico.

One person was in custody for allegedly swiping the tanker from a central El Paso location, New Mexico State Police said.

The high-speed chase, which also involved Texas Dept. of Public Safety troopers and a U.S. Border Patrol helicopter, came to an end on I-10 westbound at mile marker 132 in Dona Ana County after authorities deployed spike strips to flatten the tanker's tires.

No further details were immediately available.