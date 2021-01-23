Police seek help in solving 2-year-old murder outside of northeast El Paso bar

Crime

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in solving a 2-year-old murder and assault that happened outside of a northeast El Paso bar.

At 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 13, 2019, a fight broke out in the parking lot next to the TKO bar at 10108 McCombs.

The victims, who were inside and not involved in the fight, walked outside the bar.

The group involved in the fight mistook them and thought they were part of the dispute.

The attackers struck a 29-year-old man in the head with a hatchet.

The other man, 78-year-old Armando Martinez, yelled at the attackers as they were fleeing.

The men got into a red pickup and drove it toward Martinez. He was struck by the vehicle and suffered a serious head injury. Martinez died on March 5, 2019.

The 29-year-old victim did not require hospitalization.

Anyone with information on the identity of the men involved in this attack is urged by police to call Crime Stoppers at (915) 566-8477. You will remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, authorities said you may qualify for a cash reward.