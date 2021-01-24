Skip to Content
El Paso police search finds kidnapped child, suspect in custody

EL PASO, Texas -- A suspect was taken into custody by El Paso police early Sunday morning during a search that followed the reported kidnapping of a child.

That child was located, apparently unharmed, around 4 a.m. along with the suspect after being abducted overnight from the area of Mauer Drive and N. Yarbrough Drive.

Police provided few initial details of the crime.

The identity of the suspect was not released and authorities didn't indicate the circumstances surrounding the kidnapping, nor did they offer any age or other information about the young victim.

