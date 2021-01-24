Man stabbed, wounded around closing time at Cincinnati District’s Rockin’ Cigar Bar

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- A man was stabbed and wounded early Sunday at a bar in El Paso's Cincinnati Entertainment District, police said.

The stabbing happened around closing time at Rockin' Cigar Bar at 226 Cincinnati Avenue.

The injured man was taken to a nearby hospital, but there was no immediate word on his condition.

Police didn't indicate any arrests had been made, nor did they offer any details as to what led up the attack.

Officers remained on scene after 3 a.m. as they investigated.

The stabbing marked the latest in a series of troubles and controversies surrounding Rockin' Cigar Bar, which had its liquor license suspended in September of last year by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) for violating Covid-19 safety rules.

The bar's owner, Frank Ricci, repeatedly battled the state over virus restrictions. He was among a group who sued Texas Gov. Greg Abbott due to the regulations and also was involved in staging a protest rally against Covid mandates on businesses.

Ricci has two Rockin' Cigar Bar locations; the other spot at 6404 N. Mesa Street on the city's west side was the site of a double stabbing that wounded two intoxicated patrons last September. That case also promoted a TABC probe of the bar examining potential over-serving of alcohol.

There's also an unsolved 2019 stabbing death involving a regular patron of RCB's Cincinnati location. 63-year-old Chester Charles Woodward was found lying on the ground with fatal wounds at a Sun Metro stop on Cincinnati Avenue.

Woodward had enjoyed a night out at the bar and was mugged for his money and had his throat slashed after he left, friends have said.