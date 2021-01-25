Las Cruces man accused of exposing himself to teenage girl

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – A 44-year-old Las Cruces man has been arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to a teenage girl back in December, police said Monday.

Tommy Carrillo Rodriguez, 44, is charged with one felony count of aggravated indecent exposure to a child under 18.

Las Cruces police say that on Dec. 13 Rodriguez exposed himself and began to masturbate as he watched a teenage girl unload groceries from a vehicle.

When initially confronted by investigators, Rodriguez denied exposing himself. Police were able to find a video that corroborated the allegations made by the victim and her mother.

Rodriguez was arrested Sunday and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.