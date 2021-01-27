9 Barrio Azteca gang members arrested in El Paso on drug charges

Crime

EL PASO, Texas – State troopers and sheriff's deputies said Wednesday they have arrested nine members of a dangerous street gang involved in significant drug dealing in El Paso.

In addition, authorities said they anticipated more arrests stemming from an 11-month investigation into drug operations by the Barrio Azteca gang.

The nine arrested were being held in the El Paso County Jail on felony charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance.

No mugshots were immediately released, but those arrested were identified as:

Alejandro Gomez, 30, of El Paso

Jesus Orozco, 29, of El Paso

Andre Lewis, 38, of El Paso

Jose Vasquez, 42, of El Paso

Arturo Jimenez, 62, of El Paso

Gabriel Marez, 38, of El Paso

Taylor Gill, 27, of El Paso

Tanya Ocampo, 27, of El Paso

Vanessa Rodriguez, 30, of El Paso

During their arrests, the Texas Dept. of Public Safety said it also seized drugs and weapons.