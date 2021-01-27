9 Barrio Azteca gang members arrested in El Paso on drug charges
EL PASO, Texas – State troopers and sheriff's deputies said Wednesday they have arrested nine members of a dangerous street gang involved in significant drug dealing in El Paso.
In addition, authorities said they anticipated more arrests stemming from an 11-month investigation into drug operations by the Barrio Azteca gang.
The nine arrested were being held in the El Paso County Jail on felony charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance.
No mugshots were immediately released, but those arrested were identified as:
- Alejandro Gomez, 30, of El Paso
- Jesus Orozco, 29, of El Paso
- Andre Lewis, 38, of El Paso
- Jose Vasquez, 42, of El Paso
- Arturo Jimenez, 62, of El Paso
- Gabriel Marez, 38, of El Paso
- Taylor Gill, 27, of El Paso
- Tanya Ocampo, 27, of El Paso
- Vanessa Rodriguez, 30, of El Paso
During their arrests, the Texas Dept. of Public Safety said it also seized drugs and weapons.
Some alberto’s ilk!
Great job law enforcement for getting these thugs off our streets. I hope they get major prison time.
I hope KVIA will post their mugshots when they are available.