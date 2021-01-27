New Mexico State Police say officer wounded after gunfire in Carlsbad

Crime

CARLSBAD, New Mexico — The New Mexico State Police said a local law enforcement officer was wounded Wednesday night south of Carlsbad in a confrontation with a suspect that triggered gunfire.

While NMSP officials didn't indicate the events surrounding the gunfire, they said the suspect was taken into custody unharmed.

According to NMSP, an Eddy County Sheriff's deputy suffered non-life-threatening injures that were "unrelated to the gunfire."

The shooting occurred near the Old Cavern Highway and W. Derrick Road and NMSP was investigating to determine exactly what happened.