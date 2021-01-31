Police shoot, wound suspect in downtown El Paso

Crime

EL PASO, Texas — An El Paso police officer shot and wounded a suspect in downtown late Friday night.

Detectives were summoned to the shooting scene at 408 E. San Antonio about 11:45 p.m.

The injured suspect was taken to University Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

There was no immediate word on that person’s condition.

It was unknown what crime the individual was suspected of committing.

Police said the officer involved in the shooting was unharmed.

No other details were available early Saturday as investigators examined the cordoned off scene which took up about a half block.

This was the third officer-involved shooting this month in El Paso. One of the two earlier this month turned deadly when police killed a man who was threatening to shoot motorists along Interstate 10 in west El Paso.