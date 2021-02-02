Man with gun arrested after struggle, being tazed by police at west El Paso Target store
EL PASO, Texas -- Police arrested a man armed with a gun at a west El Paso Target store Tuesday afternoon following a struggle.
Officers were dispatched to the store at 801 Sunland Park about 3 p.m. on a report of a "belligerent subject armed with a gun... disturbing customers," police said.
When the officers confronted the man, police said a struggle ensued and they ultimately had to use a taser to stun the man and take him into custody.
No further details on the incident were immediately available.
