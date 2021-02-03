Skip to Content
Crime
I-10 closed, suspect detained after reports of active shooter in Deming

DEMING, New Mexico -- Authorities temporarily shut down a portion of Interstate 10 through Deming midday Wednesday due to reports of an active shooter.

New Mexico State Police and Deming police indicated a suspect had been detained and asked people to stay clear of the area as they investigate.

It was not initially clear if any shots had been fired, but restaurants and other business at Exit 82 from the highway were on lockdown during the incident.

No further details were immediately available.

