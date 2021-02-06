Thieves nab $35K in tools, building materials from El Paso housing complex

Crime

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso police and Crime Stoppers are asking for help in finding thieves who stole nearly $35,000 in building materials and tools from a central El Paso housing complex.

The burglaries took place at the Kathy White housing complex at 2500 Mobile and 2500 Hamilton.

The first happened between 5 p.m. on June 9 to 6 a.m. on June 10 of last year. The next took place place in the late afternoon hours of Dec. 3 and early morning hours of Dec. 4.

The most recent happened between Dec. 4 to 6 during the overnight hours.

In all three cases, thieves broke into storage units and containers used to store tools and building materials for a renovation project at the housing complex.

The total value of tools and material taken is $34,884.

Among the materials stolen were double-pane windows, stair treads, electrical outlets and vinyl tile.

Authorities asked that anyone with any information on these burglaries to call Crime Stoppers at (915) 566-8477.

