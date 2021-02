Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- A stolen car being chased by police ended in a crash and a pair of arrests in east El Paso on Monday afternoon.

The pursuit involved Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and El Paso police officers.

It ended with the stolen vehicle crashing at Mike Hill and Trawood drives just before 1 p.m.

A DPS spokesman said two people who were in the car were taken into custody with charges pending.