Kern Place residents want more security in Cincinnati District

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- In the past two weeks, one person has been shot and killed in the Cincinnati Entertainment District and another was stabbed multiple times and critically wounded. Now, residents in the area are asking for more security following the attacks.

The Kern Place Association on Tuesday sent ABC-7 a statement saying they support a stepped up effort in the area to "dampen the negative effects bar patrons are having on nearby Kern Place residents."

The statement says in part, "Businesses whose owners have lived in Kern Place (Palomino Tavern, Ardovino's Pizza, Crave, G2, Fool's Gold) understand our issues, seem to abide by the laws and ordinances, and have even contributed to hiring off-duty police officers to patrol the common areas and into our neighborhood. Historically, the issues in the area have been with the other establishments on, and around, the 200 block of Cincinnati Avenue. The attitudes, actions, and non-actions of these other establishments are blatant forms of disrespect to the residents of Kern Place."

In 2018, the Uptown Parking Benefit District was introduced. The idea was to install parking meters in the area and the revenue would be used for security and public improvements.

According to the UPBD, they have collected $191,888.71 in total revenue since 2018. A total of $104,239 has been used for security through a private contractor and the El Paso Police Department.

The board also had a board meeting Feb 4. to discuss a "security update on activity within the district." ABC-7 was working to try and get more details of what transpired at the meeting.