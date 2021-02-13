El Paso police seek thieves who have broken into bank ATMs 6 times in 5 months

Crime

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the public’s help in finding some thieves who have used a crow bar and a truck to force open ATMs six times since July of last year.

The most recent burglary took place on Jan. 18 at the GECU branch at 7410 Helen of Troy.

Once the ATM was forced up, the thieves escaped each time with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police believe the same people are responsible for each theft.

All of the burglaries have taken place between the late-night hours and early morning hours.

If you have any information on these crimes, authorities urge you to call Crime Stoppers at (915) 566-8477. Police said you can remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.