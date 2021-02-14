Police shoot, seriously wound man with gun at east El Paso home that was scene of family violence call

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- Police shot and seriously wounded an armed man Sunday evening at an east El Paso home, authorities said.

The shooting happened when officers responded to a family violence call at a home at 3444 Sunset Rose Drive; it was reported just before 6:30 p.m.

Police who arrived found themselves in a confrontation with a man armed with a shotgun and an officer shot him, police said.

That man suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

A police spokesman said there were no further details he could immediately provide about the circumstances surrounding the gunfire.

The shooting came on a Valentine's Day that saw many El Pasoans stay home due to a Winter Storm Warning as the city was hit with several inches of snow and bitterly cold wind chills.

This was the fourth such police shooting so far this year in El Paso. The other incidents were as follows:

Jan. 31: A bicycle police officer shot and critically wounded an armed assault suspect from Arizona in front of a downtown El Paso bar.

Jan. 15: A gunman who police said threatened to shoot I-10 motorists in west El Paso was shot dead during a confrontation with a pair of officers.

Jan. 15: Police shot and wounded a man in south central El Paso that they were trying to arrest on an outstanding warrant.

According to a database maintained by the Texas Attorney General's Office, the El Paso Police Department had reported a total of four officer-involved shootings for all of last year.