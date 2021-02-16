El Paso man arrested after he allegedly tried to sexually assault a salon worker

Crime

EL PASO, Texas – An El Paso man has been arrested on allegations that he attempted to sexually assault a salon worker in the Lower Valley, police announced Tuesday.

Allan Torres Garcia, 45, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance, as well as outstanding warrants for prostitution and possession of a controlled substance.

Police say Garcia asked to browse the clothing selection at a salon along the 1000 block of N. Zaragoza at 5 p.m. on Jan 28.

Investigators say Garcia distracted the 38-year-old female victim while he locked the door of the business. Garcia allegedly produced a weapon and made unspecified demands of the victim.

The woman began yelling for help as a customer approached the business, and police said Garcia fled.

He was located a short time later and taken into custody the next day.

Police asked that anyone who might have information about Garcia to call Crimes Against Persons detectives at (915) 212-4040.