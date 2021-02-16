Man shot, wounded around east El Paso apartment complex

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- A man was shot and wounded Tuesday night around an apartment complex in east El Paso.

Police reported the shooting around 10:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of Viscount Boulevard, which is the La Estancia Apartments.

Authorities said the shooting victim was taken to a local hospital, but there was no word on his condition.

Investigators didn't indicate what led up to the gunfire, nor did they indicate if any arrests had been made.

No further details were immediately available late Tuesday night.