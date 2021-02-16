Otero County man sentenced to 30 years in prison for molesting 2 girls at his home

Crime

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico – An Otero County man was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years in prison for sexually abusing two young girls.

Romeo Camacho, 62, was found guilty of criminal sexual penetration of a minor under 13 and two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor under 13 during a one-day trial earlier this month.

The victims had spent time at Camacho’s home playing with his children and one girl had spent the night.

Camacho received the maximum sentence allowed under the law. He will be required to serve a minimum of 85 percent of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

After being released, he will have to serve an undetermined amount of time on parole of not less than 5 years up to the rest of his life. He will also be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.