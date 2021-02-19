Las Cruces man ordered held without bond in murder tied to drug dealing

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – A Las Cruces man is being held without bond, charged with the murder of a Dona Ana County man last December in a case tied to drug dealing, officials said Friday.

Angel Rosales, 24, is charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 15 shooting death of Justin Eric Clark.

Rosales is also charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated burglary.

Investigators said they learned that the victim was involved in selling illegal drugs.

Investigators indicated they used tire tracks and shoe impressions to track Rosales and his co-defendant Jasmine Morales, who was also arrested in connection with the crime.

Authorities also said they found cell phone records and texts between the victim and suspect and that they were scheduled to meet at the time of the murder.