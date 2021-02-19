Man suspected of kidnapping Las Cruces woman from car is arrested

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – A man suspected of a weekend kidnapping in Las Cruces has been arrested in Sierra County, authorities said Friday.

Patrick Fernandez, 36, is charged with kidnapping, aggravated stalking, three counts of aggravated battery against a household member and two counts of violating an order of protection.

About 2 p.m. last Saturday, Las Cruces police responded to a report of a kidnapping at a home along the 3900 block of North Folk Road.

Police said Fernandez violated terms of a domestic violence order and forcefully pulled a woman from her vehicle. Investigators say Fernandez then dragged the woman into his vehicle and forced her to get in.

He then allegedly fled the area at a high rate of speed.

As police were investigating, the woman returned to the home unharmed in Fernandez’s vehicle. His whereabouts were unknown at the time.

Investigators also said that Fernandez violated the protection order again in recent days by sending the victim a text message.

Fernandez was arrested Wednesday in Sierra County. He was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center, where he was being held without bond.