Police investigate suspicious death after body found in northeast El Paso home

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- The discovery of a body in a home in a northeast El Paso neighborhood this weekend has led to a suspicious death investigation by police.

Officers shut down the 4700 block of El Campo and a police crime scene unit mobile vehicle sat in the middle of the street as investigators combed the home for evidence.

Police initially responded to the home on a report of suicide, but questions quickly arose and Crimes Against Persons detectives were called in to investigate.

Authorities have not indicated a cause of death and said they were awaiting results of an autopsy.

No arrests have been made as yet in connection with the death.