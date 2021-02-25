Skip to Content
Published 4:29 pm

Vandalism spree targets west El Paso businesses

Surveillance camera image shows man wanted for a west El Paso vandalism spree.
EPPD
EL PASO, Texas — Police said Thursday they were investigating an overnight vandalism spree that targeted nearly a half-dozen west El Paso businesses.

Detectives said a man smashed the front door windows to at least five west side business.

Surveillance images captured a glimpse of the vandal and police that asked anyone who recognizes him to contact investigators by calling 915-212-8532.

Jim Parker

