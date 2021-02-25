Vandalism spree targets west El Paso businesses
EL PASO, Texas — Police said Thursday they were investigating an overnight vandalism spree that targeted nearly a half-dozen west El Paso businesses.
Detectives said a man smashed the front door windows to at least five west side business.
Surveillance images captured a glimpse of the vandal and police that asked anyone who recognizes him to contact investigators by calling 915-212-8532.
Comments
1 Comment
How about some details? Where? When (they have footage so it’s probably time stamped)?