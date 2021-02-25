Skip to Content
Crime
By
Updated
today at 12:44 pm
Published 12:42 pm

Puppy found with bear trap on its paw in Red Sands desert, police seek those responsible

Puppy found in Red Sands with a bear trap on its paw.
EPPD
Puppy found in Red Sands with a bear trap on its paw.

EL PASO, Texas -- A puppy found with a bear trap on its paw in the Red Sands desert area is the victim of animal cruelty, according to El Paso police who are seeking the public's help to find those responsible.

A couple discovered the black and white Australian Cattle Dog/mix breed puppy with the bear trap caught on her right paw and reported it to police.

The puppy, who suffered injuries from the trap, was found on Monday morning in an area of Red Sands located off the 15000 block of Montana Avenue.

Detectives asked anyone who may have information about the incident to call the Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit hotline at 915-212-0800.

El Paso / News / Top Stories

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content