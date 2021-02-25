Puppy found with bear trap on its paw in Red Sands desert, police seek those responsible

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- A puppy found with a bear trap on its paw in the Red Sands desert area is the victim of animal cruelty, according to El Paso police who are seeking the public's help to find those responsible.

A couple discovered the black and white Australian Cattle Dog/mix breed puppy with the bear trap caught on her right paw and reported it to police.

The puppy, who suffered injuries from the trap, was found on Monday morning in an area of Red Sands located off the 15000 block of Montana Avenue.

Detectives asked anyone who may have information about the incident to call the Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit hotline at 915-212-0800.