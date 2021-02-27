6 El Paso men arrested by DPS in prostitution sting
EL PASO, Texas -- Texas Department of Public Safety special agents arrested a half-dozen men in a prostitution sting in the El Paso area earlier this week, officials said Saturday.
The two-day operation resulted in the arrest of six suspects who allegedly solicited sex acts from children or adults, a DPS statement said.
The operation ran Wednesday and Thursday and was part of a DPS Criminal Investigations Division effort targeting human trafficking.
Those arrested were booked in the El Paso County Detention Center on the following charges:
- Francisco Arturo Colorbio, 23, of El Paso (Prostitution of person under the age of 18)
- Peter Bo Ray Serrano, 29, of El Paso (Coercion / Enticement of a Child)
- Octavio Saucedo Garavito, 24, of El Paso (Prostitution of person under the age of 18)
- Francisco Javier Orozco, 21, of El Paso (Prostitution of person under the age of 18)
- Octavio Lugo Aguirre, 50, of El Paso (Adult Prostitution)
- Jeffery Lynn Raska, 55, of El Paso (Adult Prostitution).
As noted above, DPS officials indicated all those men charged are from El Paso.
