6 El Paso men arrested by DPS in prostitution sting

Top 3 mugshots: Francisco Arturo Colorbio, Peter Bo Ray Serrano, Octavio Saucedo Garavito... Bottom 3 mugshots:: Francisco Javier Orozco, Octavio Lugo Aguirre, Jeffery Lynn Raska.
EPCSO
EL PASO, Texas -- Texas Department of Public Safety special agents arrested a half-dozen men in a prostitution sting in the El Paso area earlier this week, officials said Saturday.

The two-day operation resulted in the arrest of six suspects who allegedly solicited sex acts from children or adults, a DPS statement said.

The operation ran Wednesday and Thursday and was part of a DPS Criminal Investigations Division effort targeting human trafficking.

Those arrested were booked in the El Paso County Detention Center on the following charges:

  • Francisco Arturo Colorbio, 23, of El Paso (Prostitution of person under the age of 18)
  • Peter Bo Ray Serrano, 29, of El Paso (Coercion / Enticement of a Child)
  • Octavio Saucedo Garavito, 24, of El Paso (Prostitution of person under the age of 18)
  • Francisco Javier Orozco, 21, of El Paso (Prostitution of person under the age of 18)
  • Octavio Lugo Aguirre, 50, of El Paso (Adult Prostitution)
  • Jeffery Lynn Raska, 55, of El Paso (Adult Prostitution).

As noted above, DPS officials indicated all those men charged are from El Paso.

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

