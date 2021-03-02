Skip to Content
Bomb squad sent to east El Paso home after feds serve search warrant

The scene where a search warrant was executed and then the bomb squad was called.
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police on Tuesday dispatched a bomb squad to an east El Paso neighborhood as part of a federal investigation.

Police, in a tweet, said Homeland Security investigators requested the assistance of the bomb squad in the 3500 block of Proud Eagle Drive.

A Homeland Security spokesperson told ABC-7 that federal agents had executed a search warrant at a home there "as part of an ongoing criminal investigation."

Authorities did not indicate the nature of the investigation, but there was a heavy police presence in the neighborhood, including Homeland Security Investigations, Texas Department of Public Safety and El Paso police.

No further details were immediately available.

