Southern New Mexico man pleads guilty to killing teen in 2019 hit-and-run

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A man pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to striking a teenage boy with his speeding car and killing him in Berino in 2019.

Oscar Anchondo, now 23, struck 16-year-old Beto Romero on April 3rd, 2019 near Berino. Sheriff's deputies said he left the scene, leaving the teenager to die.

Tuesday's court hearing was originally intended to also be a sentencing, but a spokeswoman for the district attorney's office said that Anchondo's defense team filed documents last minute to delay sentencing.

Anchondo pled guilty Tuesday to three felonies: homicide by vehicle as reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident causing or death and tampering with evidence. He also pled guilty to misdemeanor charges of driving without a license and insurance.

By pleading guilty, a court spokeswoman said Anchondo waived his right to a trial.

Romero was a beloved member of the Gadsden High School baseball team. According to the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office, the teenager was leaving his house to pick up his girlfriend for school when he was struck by Anchondo's speeding vehicle.

Hundreds, if not thousands, attended his funeral.