Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police dispatched a SWAT team to a standoff scene on the city's east side on Monday afternoon.

Authorities said there was a barricaded man in a home in the the 2200 of Cumbre Negra, but they didn't indicate what triggered the standoff.

In addition to SWAT, police said a crisis management team also responded to the scene in hopes of negotiating a peaceful end to the standoff.