El Paso man arrested for spate of west side car break-ins

Crime

EL PASO, Texas — A 29–year-old El Paso man has been arrested and charged in a west side car burglary spree, police said Thursday.

Chibuike Joseph Uke is accused in spate of ten car break-ins that took place between last summer and earlier this month in west El Paso.

"All of the burglaries occurred in west side neighborhoods, most between 2 and 3 a.m. and within a relatively short walking distance from his home," police said in a statement announcing Uke's arrest.

Investigators said Uke was identified as a result of "surveillance footage from the scenes of the burglaries in which the offender wore the same clothing."