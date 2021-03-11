Las Cruces ‘officer-involved incident’ injures man and officer

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- An "officer-involved incident" in downtown Las Cruces on Thursday morning left a man and an officer injured, police said.

A Las Cruces police spokesman told ABC-7 that the incident involved a police unit and another vehicle, but he didn't indicate if there was a chase or collision.

No other details of what unfolded near the intersection of Campo Street and East Hadley Avenue about 9 a.m. were provided by authorities - who cited an ongoing investigation, but there was a heavy police presence at the scene.

Police said the injured man was taken to a local hospital, where there was no immediate word on his condition. The officer had what were described by police as "relatively minor injuries."

Authorities said Campo Street, from East Picacho Avenue to Las Cruces Avenue, would be closed for most of the day as well as Hadley Avenue from Church Street to North San Pedro Street.

A police spokesman acknowledged this was the latest of several officer-involved incidents to occur in Las Cruces since January, but added that each incident has been different and none involved a common thread or similar situations.