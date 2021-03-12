Texas lifts yearlong ban on prison visitation beginning March 15

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- Texas state prisons will resume visitation come March 15. It will be the first time Texas inmates have received visitation rights in a year, since the outbreak of Covid-19.

Health experts say the absence of visitation has proven detrimental to prisoners' mental health.

“The more of those barriers you have, the more your psyche, your emotions, even your behaviors can be changed detrimentally,” said Dr. Marcelo Rodriguez with Emergence Health Network.

Rodriguez works with the prison population and has seen first-hand what the absence of visitation can do. One of his biggest concerns is neglecting the uncertainty many inmates may feel with fears related to the pandemic. As it stands, Texas prisons have seen inmate and staff outbreaks of Covid-19 that have led to deaths.

Rodriguez also points to a rise in inmate suicides during the pandemic.

“Unfortunately suicide does happen in jail like it happens in the community at large. So now that those doors are open, I would think that a lot of those inmates that we are seeing for mental health - and even if we are not seeing them, it would be a welcome thing for them,” Rodriguez said.

Dr. Rodriguez recommends an open mind to any family member paying a visit to an inmate. Considering it has been a year since contact has been made with a loved one, understanding will be key.

“It establishes that contact, especially for people who are locked up like that, having that validation - we are talking about that approval, the nonjudgmental stuff. My recommendation would be listen, validate, support,” Rodriguez said.

Prisons will continue to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines, limiting visitation to two visits a month, by one adult visitor at a time. All visitors must take a Covid-19 rapid test and wear a mask and gloves for the duration of the visit. Anyone planning on visiting a loved one is recommended to check with the prison 24-hours in advance to make sure the appointment is still set.