Police make arrest after east El Paso triple stabbing with 1 victim in critical condition

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- Police had a suspect in custody following a triple stabbing Sunday night in east El Paso that left one of the victims in critical condition.

It happened in the 900 block of Apple Lane, which is near Burges High School, a bit before 10 p.m.

All three victims were taken to local hospitals, with officers saying one of the trio had life-threatening injuries.

Officers who responded to scene took the suspect into custody, but authorities didn't indicate what led up to the stabbings.

No further details were immediately available.