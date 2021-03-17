Stabbing leaves victim wounded in central El Paso

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- Police were investigating a central El Paso stabbing Wednesday night that left one victim wounded.

Police reported it just after 9:30 p.m. at Piedras and Yandell streets.

The victim was believed to have non-life-threatening injuries, according to officers at the scene.

There was no immediate word as to what led up to the stabbing - or if any arrests had been made.

The stabbing was among four major incidents police were investigating within the span of a couple hours. There was a pedestrian struck and killed as well as two other traffic crashes that left people seriously injured.