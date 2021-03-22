Man claims to have been shot after he walked by an El Paso homeless shelter

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police said a man was being treated for injuries to both of his legs Sunday at University Medical Center.

Officers responded to the hospital, but police said the man was uncooperative, only saying he was shot while walking behind the Opportunity Center at 1200 Myrtle Ave in south-central El Paso. Police said he refused to cooperate further in the investigation.

The man who was injured is not being identified, no other information was provided by police about the shooting.