Victim shot, seriously wounded in Socorro
SOCORRO, Texas -- A victim was shot and seriously wounded in Socorro on Monday afternoon, authorities said.
The gunfire happened about 2 p.m. in the 11600 block of Datsun Road.
Socorro police detectives were at the scene investigating throughout the afternoon.
The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
Police did not indicate what led up to the shooting or whether any suspects were in custody.
However, in a statement authorities indicated "there is no danger to the community at this time."
Comments