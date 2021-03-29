Skip to Content
Victim shot, seriously wounded in Socorro

SOCORRO, Texas -- A victim was shot and seriously wounded in Socorro on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The gunfire happened about 2 p.m. in the 11600 block of Datsun Road.

Socorro police detectives were at the scene investigating throughout the afternoon.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Police did not indicate what led up to the shooting or whether any suspects were in custody.

However, in a statement authorities indicated "there is no danger to the community at this time."

