Man arrested trying to smuggle cockfighting equipment through El Paso port of entry

Crime

EL PASO, Texas — A California man was arrested at an El Paso port of entry trying to smuggle cockfighting equipment across the U.S.-Mexico border, officials said Friday.

52–year-old Roberto Carlos was taken into custody on Thursday at the Bridge of the Americas after U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents said they discovered a total of 17 razor cockfighting gaffs during an x-ray inspection of his luggage.

El Paso police animal cruelty investigators have charged Carlos with possession of cockfighting instruments; he was being held in the downtown jail after a magistrate set bond at $1,000.