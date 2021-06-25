Police seek violent carjacker in brutal west El Paso attack

Crime

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso police put out a call for help on Friday to find the man responsible for a "violent carjacking" earlier this month that left a 24-year-old woman unconscious with apparent broken legs.

It happened two weeks ago on June 11 about 10 p.m. in the parking lot of TruFit Athletic Club, located at 750 Sunland Park Drive in west El Paso.

Detectives said the woman exited the gym and was walking to her car when she was grabbed from behind by the man.

"The suspect used a chokehold on the victim that caused her to lose consciousness... the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s car, a white 2018 Toyota, and ran over the victim’s legs," police wrote in an incident report provided to the media.

In addition to stealing the woman's car, detectives said her attacker also took her wallet and cell phone.

The victim was hospitalized following the "brutal robbery" due to her injuries, according to police, but has since been released.

Investigators indicated they had few leads to go on and no description of the man.

Police asked anyone with information on the identity of the carjacker to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477(TIPS) or submit an anonymous tip online at crimestoppersofelpaso.org. Authorities said if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.