Armed robbery ends with man shot, hurt near Las Cruces

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- An armed robbery turned into a shooting in Dona Ana County late Friday night, the Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened in the Las Alturas neighborhood near Las Cruces just after 11 p.m.

Officials said a young man walked up to another man in his car and demanded money; at one point the robber opened fire with a nine-millimeter handgun and shot the victim in the legs.

Deputies saved the shooting victim's life by using a tourniquet; the man was hospitalized in stable condition.

The robber fled in a dark-colored SUV and had yet to be arrested as of Saturday afternoon.