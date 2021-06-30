Skip to Content
Crime
By
Updated
today at 5:25 AM
Published 5:15 AM

Police investigate after ‘unresponsive’ man is found in south-central El Paso

Mobile home park at 6175 Alameda Ave. in El Paso's Lower Valley.
Google Street View
Mobile home park at 6175 Alameda Ave. in El Paso's Lower Valley.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Crimes Against Persons detectives with the El Paso Police Department are investigating the discovery of an "unresponsive" man in south-central El Paso.

Police said they were called out to 6175 Alameda Avenue on Tuesday night to reports of an "unknown problem."

Officers then found a 78-year-old man unresponsive. Police have not specified whether the man died or survived.

Google Street View shows the address on Alameda to be located in a mobile home park.

El Paso / Local News / News / Top Stories

Mauricio Casillas

El Paso native Mauricio Casillas co-anchors ABC-7’s Good Morning El Paso.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content