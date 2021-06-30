Police investigate after ‘unresponsive’ man is found in south-central El Paso

Crime

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Crimes Against Persons detectives with the El Paso Police Department are investigating the discovery of an "unresponsive" man in south-central El Paso.

Police said they were called out to 6175 Alameda Avenue on Tuesday night to reports of an "unknown problem."

Officers then found a 78-year-old man unresponsive. Police have not specified whether the man died or survived.

Google Street View shows the address on Alameda to be located in a mobile home park.