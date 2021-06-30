Watch LIVE: Bill Cosby to be freed from prison after conviction overturned

Crime

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania — Bill Cosby is to be released from prison Wednesday after Pennsylvania’s highest court overturned the comedian’s sex assault conviction.

His publicist, Andrew Wyatt, will be picking him up to leave prison within hours, Wyatt confirmed to ABC News.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said Wednesday that they found an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented Cosby from being charged in the case.

The 83-year-old Cosby has served more than two years at a state prison near Philadelphia. He had vowed to serve his full 10-year sentence rather than acknowledge any remorse over the 2004 encounter.

Cosby, who was once beloved as “America’s Dad,” was charged in 2015 when a prosecutor armed with new evidence arrested him days before the 12-year statute of limitations expired.