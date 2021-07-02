El Paso police say boy lied about being shot in drive-by, was playing with gun
UPDATE, July 6: Investigators have determined a 14-year-old boy wounded in a shooting lied about it being a drive-by, El Paso police said Monday.
Detectives indicated the teen and a 14-year-old friend were actually "playing with a handgun" when he was shot in the head on Friday evening in the 900 block of Tays in south-central El Paso.
"Patrol officers searched the area for described suspect(s) and vehicle until officers found the juvenile had lied about the 'drive-by,'" police said in a statement issued Monday.
Authorities noted their intent to pursue juvenile charges against the 14-year-old friend in connection with the shooting. Police said the wounded boy, who was initially though to have life-threatening injuries, will survive.
ORIGINAL REPORT, July 2: EL PASO, Texas -- A manhunt was underway Friday night for the gunman who seriously wounded a 14-year-old boy in south-central El Paso during a drive-by shooting.
It happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 900 block of Tays.
The victim was rushed to University Medical Center with what police indicated were life-threatening injuries.
Patrol units were searching for the shooter and his vehicle, but police offered no descriptions of either.
Where did he get the handgun from?