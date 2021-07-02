Boy seriously wounded in south-central El Paso drive-by shooting

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- A manhunt was underway Friday night for the gunman who seriously wounded a 15-year-old boy in south-central El Paso during a drive-by shooting.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 900 block of Tays.

The victim was rushed to University Medical Center with what police indicated were life-threatening injuries.

Patrol units were searching for the shooter and his vehicle, but police offered no descriptions of either.