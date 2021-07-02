Police seek clues in dog’s hanging death in Lower Valley park

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police put out a public call for help Friday to find the person(s) responsible for a dog's hanging death in a Lower Valley park, with investigators calling it "a heinous case of cruelty to animals."

Detectives said the small gray poodle mix dog was found hanging from a chain-link fence at Yucca Park at 7975 Williamette Avenue on the morning of June 15. A map released by police (pictured at the top of this article) shows the area in the park where the discovery was made.

"Evidence at the scene indicated the canine was alive when hanged from the fence," said Det. Michael Garcia.

Police asked that anyone with information on the deceased dog call their Animal Cruelty Investigation Unit hotline at 915-212-0800.