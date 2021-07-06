Skip to Content
11:34 AM
Body found in drainage area under central El Paso I-10 overpass

EL PASO, Texas -- A body was discovered Tuesday in a drainage reservoir under an Interstate 10 overpass in central El Paso, and police were treating the area as a crime scene.

Authorities reported finding the body around 11:15 a.m. at the Cotton Street bridge at I-10.

El Paso police Crimes Against Persons detectives and the Crime Scenes Unit were summoned to the scene.

No further details were immediately available from authorities.

